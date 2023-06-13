Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 80,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 84,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.45 on Monday, hitting $174.04. 4,709,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,802. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.51.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

