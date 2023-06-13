Terra Classic Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $548.86 million and $22.95 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002348 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,161,829,974 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,333,369,245 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.