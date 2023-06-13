Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.08

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.08 and last traded at $111.46, with a volume of 792359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after buying an additional 229,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after buying an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.