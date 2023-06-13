Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.99

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.99, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

