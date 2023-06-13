Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,659. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $173.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.6933 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Teleperformance’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Teleperformance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.67.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

