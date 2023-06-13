Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Trading Down 2.3%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 996,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,995,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.