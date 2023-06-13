Teachers Pension Plan Ontario Sells 4,886,250 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. 1,817,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 291.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

