TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $8.75

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.17. TDCX shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 15,879 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

About TDCX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TDCX during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TDCX during the first quarter valued at $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.