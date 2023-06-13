Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.51. 204,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 603,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 78.00%. The business had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,333.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 68.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 38.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,813,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 80.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 59,366 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

