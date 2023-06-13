Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $127.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average is $157.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

