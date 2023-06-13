Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the May 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taoping Stock Performance

TAOP opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Taoping has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping, Inc operates as block chain technology and smart cloud services provider. It operates through the following segments: Cloud-based Technology, Blockchain Technology, Traditional Information Technology. The CBT segment includes the company’s cloud based products and data storage related services sold to private sectors.

