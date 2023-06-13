Tangible Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.07 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $114.07 million and approximately $311.52 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tangible has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00013331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.50711421 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $526.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

