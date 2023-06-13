Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE TAK opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.63.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
