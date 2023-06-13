Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,286 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,365,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after acquiring an additional 509,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

