T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.96.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

