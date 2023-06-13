Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 151.40 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 151.60 ($1.90). Approximately 1,046,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 551,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.40 ($1.93).

Syncona Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.75 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

