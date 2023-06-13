Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,398,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,640,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

