Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swvl Price Performance

NASDAQ SWVLW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Swvl has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swvl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

