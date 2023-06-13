Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Short Interest Up 450.0% in May

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 2,004,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.