Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $29.38 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $29.38 million and $677,280.75 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,604,786,715 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,205,682,879 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

