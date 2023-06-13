SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSSL remained flat at $24.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

