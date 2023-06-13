Surience Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 75,759 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Altria Group makes up approximately 4.6% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,512,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,229. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

