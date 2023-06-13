Surience Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Newmont makes up 3.3% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 222.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.04. 6,615,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

