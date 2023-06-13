Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 23500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Superior Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The firm has a market cap of C$20.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.27 million for the quarter. Superior Gold had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. Analysts expect that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.0065693 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.