SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 590.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
HYSR stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. SunHydrogen has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About SunHydrogen
