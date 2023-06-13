SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 590.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Price Performance

HYSR stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. SunHydrogen has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

