Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) COO Gregory A. Mays Sells 2,255 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) COO Gregory A. Mays sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $44,220.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at $636,168.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 4.8 %

SNCY stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. 692,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

