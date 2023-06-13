Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,219 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for 8.8% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $61,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average of $141.50.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

