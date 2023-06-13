Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

In related news, EVP Joseph Hager acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,242 shares of company stock worth $81,519. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.