Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $165,290.77 and $24.21 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00033665 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

