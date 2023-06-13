Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.14. The company had a trading volume of 183,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.43 and a 200-day moving average of $268.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

