Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.60 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

