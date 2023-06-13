Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 8.8 %
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.60 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
