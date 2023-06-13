Streakk 24 Hour Volume Hits $366,040.25 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 55.4% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $78.37 million and $366,040.25 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.84 or 0.00030338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 8.54318208 USD and is down -31.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $334,396.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

