Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strattec Security in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Strattec Security stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. Strattec Security has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.34). Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

