Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 261.9% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,263. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

