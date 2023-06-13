Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1178 per share on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. 169,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,327. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

