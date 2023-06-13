STP 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.08 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 14% against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $68.38 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03519138 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,542,266.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars.

