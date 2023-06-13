StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. 4,775,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,893. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 154,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 114,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in StoneCo by 408.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

