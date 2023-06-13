Stone Run Capital LLC Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Stone Run Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trimble by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,325 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Trimble by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Trimble by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.01. 738,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,768. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

