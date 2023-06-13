Stone Run Capital LLC Sells 750 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stone Run Capital LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 2.3% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.97. 458,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.53.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.