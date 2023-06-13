Stone Run Capital LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stone Run Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.8% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.57. 2,581,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,801 shares of company stock worth $18,200,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.