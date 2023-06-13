Stone Run Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,148 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stone Run Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

MRK stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,468,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

