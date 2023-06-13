Stone Run Capital LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stone Run Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakline Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 33,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the period. Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,638,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,588,317 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW stock traded up $9.04 on Monday, hitting $229.14. 5,424,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $230.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.