StockNews.com Upgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to “Buy”

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DGICA stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $15.35. 42,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.32 million and a P/E ratio of -47.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $78,782.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,226.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 43,899 shares of company stock valued at $654,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Articles

