StockNews.com Lowers inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
INTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
inTEST Trading Up 4.5 %
INTT opened at $26.71 on Friday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in inTEST by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. State Street Corp increased its position in inTEST by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
