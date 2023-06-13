StockNews.com Lowers inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

INTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

inTEST Trading Up 4.5 %

INTT opened at $26.71 on Friday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Insider Activity

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in inTEST by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. State Street Corp increased its position in inTEST by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

