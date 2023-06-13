StockNews.com Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

BTG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.46.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in B2Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

