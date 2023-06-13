StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.75. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth $73,000. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

