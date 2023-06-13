StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %

NBY opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

