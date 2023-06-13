StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 6.2 %

LWAY stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 million, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,470. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

