StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.6 %

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

