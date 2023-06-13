StockNews.com Downgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Buy

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD remained flat at $11.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,200. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.