StockNews.com Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CIO stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -216.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in City Office REIT by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 64.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

